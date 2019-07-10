Council OKs offers for 2 parcels with unpaid taxes

Two Kane properties with long-term delinquent taxes could soon be returning to the borough tax base.

Acting at a meeting Wednesday, the Kane Borough Council accepted offers for two properties now held in the McKean County repository for unpaid taxes.

By a 4-0 vote, council accepted an offer of $310 for property at 323 Moffit Ave. The parcel, which has acreage of just .120, includes a house.

According to documents, the “reputed” owners are Keith and Eileen Leskovec.