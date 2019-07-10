Council OKs offers for 2 parcels with unpaid taxes

Doug Karlene, left, of Park Avenue and Carl Swanson, right, of Bayard Street have been hired as the part-time “code enforcement officers” in the borough of Kane. The wear “code enforcement officer” vests when they place “door hangars” on properties with alleged borough ordinance violations. They receive $15 per hour when they’re on duty. Enforcement of borough ordinances covering high grass, junk vehicles, accumulated garbage and other categories is seen as a way to improve Kane’s appearance and protect pro
By: 
Ted Lutz
Staff Writer
Wednesday, July 10, 2019
KANE, PA

Two Kane properties with long-term delinquent taxes could soon be returning to the borough tax base.
Acting at a meeting Wednesday, the Kane Borough Council accepted offers for two properties now held in the McKean County repository for unpaid taxes.
By a 4-0 vote, council accepted an offer of $310 for property at 323 Moffit Ave. The parcel, which has acreage of just .120, includes a house. 
According to documents, the “reputed” owners are Keith and Eileen Leskovec.

Tags:

Category: