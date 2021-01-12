County Commissioners enter agreement for COVID testing and vaccination site

The McKean County Commissioners have approved a license agreement with the University of Pittsburgh to temporarily license 450 West Washington Street in Bradford for the purpose of providing COVID19 testing as well as vaccine distribution and administration. The location is a former school that was recently purchased by the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Tracy Carl, director of the McKean County Department of Emergency Services thanked the University of Pittsburgh, Bradford Campus for making this happen and being, “excellent to work with.” According to county commissioner, Tom Kreiner, the county is still in the process of setting up COVID testing through AMI. Updates should be available later this week.