County commissioners OK application for business aid

SMETHPORT — State funding to aid in the development of the “Wilds Sonshine Factory” near Kane is a step closer.

Acting at a meeting Tuesday, McKean County Commissioners Tom Kreiner and Cliff Lane authorized the filing of the application for $489,200 in aid from the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

Commissioner Carol Duffy did not attend the meeting, which was held by telephone due to the coronavirus pandemic.