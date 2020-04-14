County commissioners OK application for business aid
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
KANE, PA
SMETHPORT — State funding to aid in the development of the “Wilds Sonshine Factory” near Kane is a step closer.
Acting at a meeting Tuesday, McKean County Commissioners Tom Kreiner and Cliff Lane authorized the filing of the application for $489,200 in aid from the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).
Commissioner Carol Duffy did not attend the meeting, which was held by telephone due to the coronavirus pandemic.
