County OKs agreements with food pantries

SMETHPORT — Action taken Tuesday solidifies agreements between McKean County and five food pantries, including one in Kane.

During a meeting at the county courthouse, County Commissioners Cliff Lane and Carol Duffy approved two resolutions linked with the food pantries.

Commissioner Al Pingie did not attend the board meeting.

One agreement clarifies participation in The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) under the state Department of Agriculture.

Another agreement sets forth regulations for providing food obtained with funds received through TEFAP.

The Kane Food Pantry each month distributes food items to needy families from its base in the rectory at St. Callistus Catholic Church at Chase and Haines streets in Kane.

The agreements require Food Pantry personnel to undergo certain training and to certify eligibility in the food assistance program.

In other business at the 15-minute meeting, Commissioners Lane and Duffy:

• Renewed an agreement with Maximus Consulting Services of Richmond, Va. for determining county costs associated with the administration of federal programs.

The cost for the consultant is listed at $7,000 per year for three years through fiscal year 2020.

• Proclaimed April as “Safe Digging Month” to encourage excavators and home-owners to make mandatory “PA 1 Calls” before digging.

• Re-appointed Stacy Williams and Ken Koffman to two-year terms on the county Human Services Advisory Board. Named Suzy Meyer-Paige to a two-year term on the same board.

• Renewed an agreement with Erie County for the forensic services of pathologist Dr. Eric Vey, as needed. The annual retainer is $5,000.

• Renewed a contract with the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission for professional Geographic Information System (GIS) support.

The county share of the cost of basic work is $26,700 and $50 per hour for additional tasks.

• Approved an agreement with Paris Uniform Services for floor mats at the county jail.

• Authorized the county Tax Claim Bureau to recapture 2018 property taxes for three non-compliant properties in the state Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ) program.

WMP Eldred, owner of the former Ethan Allen plant in Eldred Township, and SRH Development of Lafferty Hollow in Foster Township failed to file annual applications for the KOZ tax-relief program, according to Angelia Tennies, chief assessor for the county.

Ravyn and Robyn Pa Holding, owner of the former Moose Lodge in Bradford, has been denied KOZ status by the state, Tennies said.

• Approved offers for the purchase of 13 properties that have been placed in the county repository for non-payment of taxes.

None of the properties are in the Kane area.

• Approved tax refunds for two properties outside the Kane area.

• Canceled a second meeting this month. The next meeting is Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. at the county courthouse in Smethport.