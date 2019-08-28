County OKs contract for generator maintenance

SMETHPORT — McKean County has a new contract for the maintenance of its 911 Center emergency power generators.

Acting at a four-minute meeting Tuesday, County Commissioners Carol Duffy and Tom Kreiner approved the one-year agreement with Penn Power Systems of Cranberry Township near Pittsburgh.

County Commissioner Cliff Lane is out-of-town on county business and did not attend the meeting.

Penn Power will perform a variety of services to inspect emergency generators at seven sites. The cost is $2,665.