County OKs Kane use of aid for paving loan

The borough has begun to repay the loan with its share of liquid fuel tax revenue as well as budgeted funds.

McKean County Commissioners Cliff Lane and Carol Duffy agreed on Tuesday to permit Kane to use its 2018 share of $7,258 in county liquid fuel tax revenue for part of the loan payment of $104,927,38 this year.

The action came at a County Board of Commissioners meeting at the courthouse in Smethport.

Rather than pave a small amount of streets in 2017, Kane Borough Council agreed to undertake a major paving project. IA Construction of Franklin was the contractor for the work.