County renews employee assistance program

SMETHPORT — The McKean County Board of Commissioners has renewed an employee assistance program.

Acting Tuesday at a meeting, County Commissioners Cliff Lane, Carol Duffy and Tom Kreiner approved an agreement with the ESI Employee Assistance Group of Wellsville, N.Y.

As a benefit for the 280 county employees, the program assists workers with personal problems or work-related issues that may impact their job performance, health and mental and emotional well-being.

The renewal cost is $10,274.90.