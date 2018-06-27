County seeks to sell properties with long-term unpaid taxes

The McKean County Tax Claim Bureau is seeking to sell more than 100 properties with long-term unpaid taxes.

The judicial sale auction will be held Friday, July 20, at 10 a.m. at the county courthouse in Smethport.

Angelia Tennies, director of the tax claim bureau, will serve as the auctioneer. Opening bids, which could differ for each property, are based on the costs of taking the properties to sale, Tennies said.

The properties to be sold at auction have unpaid taxes dating back to 2015 — or even earlier in some cases, Tennies said.

All mortgages and judgments are wiped out on the properties to be sold at the auction, Tennies said.