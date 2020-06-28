COVID forces Big 30 cancellation

The Pennsylvania team takes the field prior to the start of the 2019 Big 30 Charities Classic. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and logistics, the Big 30 Committee canceled this year's game on Saturday. The 47th edition of the contest which has PA playing New York was to be played on Aug. 1 at Bradford High School's Parkway Field. Eight Ridgway Elkers, six Kane Wolves, four ECC, and five St. Marys seniors were included on the Pennsylvania roster. The Keystone State was to be coached by Ridgway's Mark Heindl and his staff.