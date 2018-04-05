Crystal meth ringleaders get combined 150 years imprisonment

Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Wednesday announced that two ringleaders who ran an interstate crystal methamphetamine ring that shipped and sold $1.6 million in drugs in Jefferson, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk and Forest counties have been sentenced to a minimum aggregate of 150 years in prison. The Office of Attorney General’s investigation was called “Operation Snail Mail.”

On March 24, Larry Dean and Daniel Hopkins were found guilty of delivery, possession with intent to deliver drugs corrupt organizations, among other offenses. Dean and Hopkins were among 30 defendants charged in September 2017 for shipping crystal meth to Jefferson County and surrounding counties through the U.S. mail.