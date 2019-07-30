Culvert replacement work begins on Rt. 66

JAMES CITY — A culvert replacement project is underway on Route 66 near the base of the James City Hill south of Kane.

Because the old bridge— built in 1924— has been demolished and removed, there currently is a wide cleft in the two-lane roadway.

Both northbound and southbound traffic must find alternative routes for the duration of the project. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, Aug. 9, weather permitting.

The official Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) detour runs for 40 miles. The detour sends Route 66 southbound traffic south on Route 321 to Wilcox and then south on Route 219 to Ridgway. The detour then sends motorists north on Route 948 to the intersection of Route 66 just east of Russell City.