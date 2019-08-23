Debate continues in Kane over junk vehicle definition

Kane ordinances claim junk vehicles to be those without a registration plate, state registration, a valid inspection sticker or valid insurance.

But the operators of a Kane business known as “Pure Street Illusion” claim their vehicles shouldn’t be labeled as junk because the vehicles are actively being fixed for resale or trades.

A debate over the borough’s junk vehicle and nuisance laws surfaced Thursday at a meeting of the Kane Borough Council’s Ordinance Committee.

Todd Wareham and Doug Blint, partners in “Pure Street Illusion,” claim their operation isn’t a nuisance and shouldn’t be considered to be in violation of the borough junk vehicle ordinance.