Defendants in criminal cases appear in Kane District Court

Defendants in several criminal cases appeared Monday in Kane District Court.

Information on the following cases is from public court documents:

-Samuel Lance Dubaich, 35, of 16 Water St., Ludlow, is charged with strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

He is accused of assaulting Kacy Jean Dubaich earlier this month at their residence.

A “verbal altercation” at the residence “turned physical” when the defendant “squirted milk” in the woman’s face. He allegedly pushed the woman to the ground and then “grabbed her by the throat.”

Police observed “red marks” on her neck.

State Police Trooper John Jones placed the charges. Warren-based State Police Troopers Nordin and Burnsworth responded to the scene along with Kane Police Officer Mike Henry.

Smethport District Court Judge William Todd, the on-call judge, set bail at $20,000 cash. Dubaich was placed in the McKean County Jail near Smethport in lieu of bail. He has since posted bail pending further proceedings in the case.

The county public defender’s office is representing the defendant.

He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday. However, the hearing has been continued until Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Kane court.