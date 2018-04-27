Dental Center ceremony is slated

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 1 at the new Kane Dental Center at 118 Fraley St. in Uptown Kane.

Open house at the facility will follow until 6 p.m.

The Kane Dental Center is one of four operated by the Keystone Rural Health Consortia (KRHC), based in Emporium.

The Collins Companies Foundation has provided financial support for the Kane Dental Center.

Representatives of Collins, which includes Kane Hardwood, are expected to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house.

Refreshments will be served.