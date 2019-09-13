Despite resignation, Shana Snyder remains on Kane ballot for council

Although Shana Snyder has resigned as a member of the Kane Borough Council, her name will appear on the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election.

Lisa Pratt, director of elections for McKean County, said Thursday that Snyder has neglected to give official notice to have her name withdrawn from the ballot.

According to Pratt, the county elections office had been advised of Snyder’s resignation and has reminded her to file an “official withdrawal form” to have her name deleted from the Nov. 5 ballot.

Pratt said Snyder did not file the proper form by the deadline and, therefore, will remain on the ballot.

Snyder in the May primary election won a Democratic nomination for a four-year seat on council beginning Jan. 1. She will remain on the ballot even though she would be ineligible to serve on council— if elected.