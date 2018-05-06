Detour to begin May 15 for Kane road project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) is alerting motorists to some traffic changes coming soon on its Route 6 improvement project in Kane.

Overall work includes roadway restoration, drainage improvements, signal upgrades, water line relocation, pavement markings and miscellaneous construction.

This work will extend the useful life of the roadway and improve overall ride quality.

Beginning Monday, a temporary traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Route 66 and Hemlock Avenue (Route 3004).