Developmental Disability Month is proclaimed in county

SMETHPORT — March has been proclaimed as Developmental Disability Awareness Month in McKean County.

“We value what is important to people with disabilities and their families,” County Commissioners Cliff Lane, Carol Duffy and Tom Kreiner said Tuesday in issuing the proclamation. “They are striving for an everyday life to have opportunities, relationships, rights and responsibilities.”

According to the proclamation, county residents with “intellectual disability are of all racial, ethnic, educational, social and economic backgrounds.”