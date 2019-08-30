Dial 2-1-1 to connect with human resource agencies

Numerous health and human resource agencies are available to provide assistance to Kane area residents.

But, in many cases, families are unfamiliar with the agencies and don’t know which ones to call.

There is a streamlined system now in operation to help overcome the communications issue.

To seek help, simply dial 2-1-1 on a phone.

This three-digit number will connect callers with the 2-1-1 operational base in Erie.

According to the 2-1-1 base website:

“Whether you need help finding child care, food assistance, care for an aging parent or utility assistance, 2-1-1 is where to turn.

“Our trained resource navigators specialize in finding you the help you need, for any of life’s tough situations, from our comprehensive (and ever-growing) database of social services.”

“Powered” by the United Way, the 2-1-1 system links callers with agencies that will provide assistance for their unique situation.