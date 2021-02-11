The Kane High Students for life will be collecting baby diapers through the end of February. The diapers are being collected to benefit Bright Alternatives – The Center for New Hope, a counseling and education center located in Bradford. More information on the Kane High Students for Life can be found on their Facebook page @khstudentsforlife. If you would like to support the diaper drive but are unable to help in person, there is a link on the Kane High Students for Life Facebook page to give online.