Diaper Drive
Monday, February 15, 2021
KANE, PA
The Kane High Students for life will be collecting baby diapers through the end of February. The diapers are being collected to benefit Bright Alternatives – The Center for New Hope, a counseling and education center located in Bradford. More information on the Kane High Students for Life can be found on their Facebook page @khstudentsforlife. If you would like to support the diaper drive but are unable to help in person, there is a link on the Kane High Students for Life Facebook page to give online.
