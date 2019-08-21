Dismissal protocol changes at Kane Elementary School

Changes in the dismissal protocol at the Kane Elementary School take effect today as classes resume for the 2019-20 school year.

One of the major revisions prohibits parents from calling the school office to change a student’s dismissal plan for that day.

“The daily call-in changes create stress for the students and confusion at the afternoon dismissal time,” Elementary School Principal Jeannine Kloss said in discussing the ban on daily calls to change a dismissal plan.

Students are permitted to have a maximum of two places to go at the end of the school day. One will be considered the primary location.The second location can be used only for custody or child care.