District 9 Basketball Standings
Games thru Feb. 27
Class A: Elk County Catholic 16-3 (.842), Cameron County 14-3 (.824), Johnsonburg 11-4 (.733), A-C Valley 10-5 (.667) DuBois Central Catholic 12-7 (.632), Clarion 12-8 (.600), Sheffield 10-8 (.556), Union 10-9 (.526), Otto-Eldred8-8 (.500), Austin 7-8 (.466), North Clarion 7-13 (.350), Northern Potter 5-12 (.294), Port Allegany 3-10 (.231), Venango Catholic 2-15 (.118), Forest Area 0-13 (.000), Oswayo Valley 0-10 (.000).
Class AA: Karns City 19-2 (.905), Keystone 13-3 (.813), Coudersport 10-4 (.714), Redbank Valley 12-6 (.667), Smethport 8-9 (.471), Clarion-Limestone 7-11 (.389), Ridgway 4-7 (.364), Curwensville 3-10 (.231), Cranberry 2-11 (.154), Brockway 2-12 (.143).
Class AAA: Brookville 17-2 (.895), Kane 6-4 (.600), Moniteau 7-12 (.368).
Class AAAA: Clearfield 17-5 (.773), St. Marys 10-6 (.625), Bradford 7-8 (.457), Punxsutawney 4-9 (.308).
Class AAAAA: DuBois 14-5 (.737).
Girls
Class A: Coudersport 16-1 (.941), Otto-Eldred 13-4 (.765), Elk County Catholic 14-6 (.700), Port Allegany 11-5 (.688), Cameron County 11-9 (.550), North Clarion 7-6 (.538), Clarion 10-9 (.526), Union 10-9 (.526), AC-Valley 7-10 (.412), DuBois Central Catholic 7-12 (.368), Venango Catholic 4-12 (.250), Johnsonburg 3-10 (.231), Northern Potter 2-10 (.167), Ridgway 1-6 (.143), Smethport 1-14 (.067), Forest Area 2-16 (.111), Oswayo Valley 0-3 (.000), Austin 0-4 (.000), Sheffield 0-13 (.000).
Class AA: Keystone 15-2 (.888), Brockway 9-6 (.600), Clarion-Limestone 7-9 (.438), Curwensville 5-7 (.417), Kane 4-7 (.364), Cranberry 4-10 (.286).
Class AAA: Punxsutawney 16-0 (1.000), Redbank Valley 15-4 (.789), Karns City 13-7 (.650), Moniteau 11-9 (.550), Brookville 3-13 (.188).
Class AAAA: St. Marys 12-3 (.800), Clearfield 10-11 (.475), Bradford 4-10 (.286).
Class AAAAA: DuBois 10-7 (.588).
