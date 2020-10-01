District 9 football playoff formula set

The Ridgway Elkers and Kane Wolves will vie for one of the two District 9 Class AA playoff spots according to a Wednesday release from the district.

One of the two teams will represent the District 9 North while Brockway, Brookville, Central Clarion, Karns City and Moniteau will battle for three spots out of the southern part of the district which is not included in the Intermediate Unit 9 bubble which the Elkers and Wolves are playing in.

Ridgway won the opening game of the season with the Wolves 17-14 on Sept. 15. Because of the playoffs the two teams will not play in Kane Oct. 23 when the post season begins. The game was scheduled prior to the playoff format being released. Semi-final games will be played either that night or on the 24th.

The Elkers are currently 2-0 the Wolves will be looking to get their first win Friday night at home against 0-2 Bradford. Ridgway is in St. Marys Friday to take on the 2-0 Dutch which beat Kane 23-7 last week. The Elkers won at Bradford 45-14.

The criteria to decide the playoff entrant is overall record, head-to-head and power point rankings which will not be needed for the two teams. Ridgway will host Bradford in Johnsonburg next Friday and finish the playoff run at home vs. St. Marys Oct. 16. The Wolves play St. Marys on the road next week and travel to Bradford Oct. 16.

Brookville is atop the standings in the South with a 3-0 record and win over Central Clarion. The Wildcats (changed name from Bobcats) which joined with Clarion-Limestone last season, and Karns City are 2-1. Moniteau is 1-2, and Brockway is 1-3. The teams begin their seasons a week earlier on Sept. 11.

The same criteria will be used for the seedings. The number one seed will play the fourth seed and two and three will meet either Oct. 23 or 24. The one and two seeds will host the semi-final games. The Elkers are looking for a third straight Class AA district title and a fifth overall (won Class in 2016 and 2017). The Wolves advanced to the semi-finals last season. The site for the championship game has not been determined.

The District 9 champ will play the District 10 champ either November 6 or 7. The PIAA quarterfinals and semi-finals will take place the following two weeks. The state title game is set for Nov. 28.