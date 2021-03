District 9 Girls Basketball Brackets

Class A

Tuesday, March 9

Game 1 – North Clarion 35, AC-Valley 18

Game 2 – Union 52, DuBois Central Catholic 47

Quarter-finals, Thursday, March 11

Game 3 – #8 North Clarion (8-6) at #1 Coudersport (17-1) – 7 p.m.

Game 4 - # 5 Clarion (11-9) at #4 Port Allegany (11-5) – 7 p.m.

Game 5 – #7 Union (12-9) at #2 Otto-Eldred (14-4) – 7 p.m.

Game 6 - #6 Cameron County (11-9) at #3 Elk County Catholic (15-6) – 7 p.m.

Semi-finals, Saturday, March 13

Game 7 - Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Game 8 - Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Championship, Tuesday, March 16

Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Class AA

Semi-finals, Wednesday, March 10

Keystone 49, Kane 11

Brockway 57, Clarion-Limestone 44

Championship, Friday, March 12

#2 Brockway (11-6) at #1 Keystone (17-2)

Class AAA

Semi-finals, Wednesday, March 10

Punxsutawney 49, Karns City 17

Monieau 57, Redbank Valley 47

Championship, Friday, March 12

#3 Moniteau (13-9) at #1 Punxsutawney (17-0)

Class AAAA

Championship, Thursday, March 11

Clearfield (10-11) at St. Marys (13-4) – 7 p.m.

