District 9 planning for post-season

While teams remain in Limbo with the impending winter sports seasons the District 9 Committee is forging ahead with plans for the post-season. Due to state mandates practices across the Commonwealth are currently on hold until Jan. 4 and later for schools that will continue on-line learning past the date.

At its meeting on Dec. 16, the committee set March 2 as the final date of competition for basketball seedings. Teams have to officially enter by March 3. The Class A playoffs will run March 8-16. The double, triple, and Quad-A playoffs will run from March 8-13. The AAA sub-regionals include Districts 5 and 8 and will be played from March 15-18. Quad-A subs include District 8 and the AAAAA sub-regionals include District 10 and will be held March 10-17.

Just champions will qualify for the PIAA playoffs. Teams not advancing will have the opportunity to play through March 27. Ridgway, Johnsonburg, Kane, Elk County Catholic, and St. Marys will all be competing against IU9 schools during the regular season as was the case during the fall seasons.

A motion was carried for the district’s basketball committee to meet and establish a basketball seeding committee.

The first round of the PIAA playoffs will be held March 16-17, the quarter-finals March 19-20, the semi-finals March 22-23, and the championships will be held in Hershey March 25-27.

The district’s Class AA and AAA team wrestling team championships will be held at Dubois High School on Feb. 6. Double-A champs will compete against District 5 on Feb. 8. The Triple-A D9/4 will take on District 8 on the same date. The AA state championships in Hershey will be held on Feb. 12 and the AAA on Feb. 13.

Individual wrestling D-9 championships for the 13 weight classes will be held on Feb. 20 at Clearfield High School for both classes. The Northwest Regionals for Double-A advancers will be held in Sharon on Feb. 27. The triple-A championships will be held in Altoona on the same day. A super-regional tourney will take place on March 6. Eight wrestlers per weight-class will vie for the PIAA championships being held in Hershey. The AA tourney will be on March 12 and AAA on March 13.

The Class AA and AAA District 9 swimming and diving championships will be held at Clearfield High School March 5-6. The competitive spirit championship will be held at Moniteau High School. The March date has not yet been determined.

It should be noted due to COVID, all post-season dates are tentative at this time.