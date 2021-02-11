District 9 wrestling championships underway

Things are moving fast at the District 9 Class AA Wrestling Championships in Clearfield.

Here are the ways to checkout the action

tune to WDDH - 97.5 - the Hound to hear Barry Morgan and Barry Johnson.

Here's the links and live stream information from the station.

1. Listen on the radio at 97.5 FM.

2. Stream us through the "Listen Live" link at the top of our page or by downloading the Hound App from the App Store or Google Play Store.

3. Now you can WATCH the action live by heading to our Vimeo page. Follow this link below...

www.vimeo.com/laurelmedia or the Hound Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/975thehoundradio

Also real time updates at FlOARENA - https://arena.flowrestling.org/event/58034ba3-5129-de84-5f4a-cd1ea2dd4f94