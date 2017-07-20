District Governor attends Mt. Jewett Rotary meeting

Mt. Jewett Rotary Club President Carolyn Brown and other Rotary Club members, together with two members from the Smethport Rotary Club, welcomed Judy Hughes, Rotary District Governor 7280, to a recent meeting of the Mt. Jewett Rotary Club.

Hughes gave an inspirational talk about Rotary’s continued commitment to helping others locally and around the world. She provided the members with updates to ongoing projects in addition to Rotary’s plans for helping others in the future. She commended the Mt. Jewett Rotary Club for their extensive involvement in the community.

The Mt. Jewett Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. at the Barrel House Restaurant. Rotary’s main objective is service – in the community, in the workplace and around the globe.