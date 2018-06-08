Dog walk at Kinzua State Park

MT. JEWETT — Kinzua State Park has scheduled a community wide dog walk on the General Kane Trail on Saturday, June 9 at noon. The trail provides shade for over half of the beautiful mile-long trail and is rated easy to moderate.

All dogs must be on a leash and under control for the walk. All park rules apply. Handlers should wear appropriate footwear and dress for the weather. Meet in the overflow parking area.

A free dog biscuit will be given for dogs completing the walk.