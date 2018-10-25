Donation to Wounded

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Riders Group, VFWRG, of Kane has presented a $6,000 check to the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, PAWW. The donation represents proceeds from the VFW Riders annual benefit motorcycle "Dice Run" held in August. Among those taking part in the check presentation are, left to right, front row: Joe Couch, VFWRG member; Marsha Davis, PAWW ambassador; Jerry Bigley, VFWRG president; Ray Costanzo, VFWRG chaplain; Nancy Kephart, VFWRG member; second row: Dawn Bigley, Judy Bennett, Sheila Swanson, Sue VanGiesen, John Haight and Kelli Anderson, VFWRG members. Back row: Roger McNanny and Dave Swanson, VFWRG members; Doug Anderson, VFWRG vice president; Tom VanGiesen, VFWRG member.