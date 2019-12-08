Donations are needed for Kane Area United Fund

The Kane Area United Fund is hoping Santa will be delivering many donations, which will benefit 17 important health and human service agencies that are active in Kane.

The goal is $40,000 goal. This is the same target as the previous United Fund drive.

“We ask for the support of our community to support our community,” the volunteer United Fund Board of Directors said in its message to Kane area households. “All money raised stays in the Kane area to assist local organizations in providing services and activities to residents of all ages.”