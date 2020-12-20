Dotson has big day - Penn State beats Illinois

Jahan Dotson sliced his way through Illinois defenders as if he were juking through a gauntlet of orange practice cones on Saturday night.

It’s become typical for Penn State’s top wideout who has posted standout performances all season inside Beaver Stadium where the Nittany Lions (4-5) beat Illinois 56-21 to close out the regular season.

Dotson caught six passes, scored twice and racked up 239 all-purpose yards to help Penn State turn a 21-all first-quarter duel into a blowout.

The junior wideout opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown catch, added a 70-yarder in the second quarter and returned a punt 50 yards, taking it deep into Illinois territory to set up Penn State’s go-ahead touchdown before halftime.

Sean Clifford tossed both touchdowns and added 285 yards on 16-for-22 passing. Will Levis threw a touchdown pass to Brenton Strange and ran for one while Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee combined for three rushing scores to help the Nittany Lions (4-5) to a fourth straight win.

This one came in the latest game ever played at Beaver Stadium, with the sprawling, 107,000-seat facility blanketed in more than a foot of snow from lower decks to upper grandstands.

Head coach Jim Franklin planned to meet with the team's captains and seniors to discuss playing in a bowl game immediately after the win. He said no announcement would come until the team had decided if it would play.