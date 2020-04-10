Drive-by parade for Easter Bunny

A drive-by parade to enable children to see the easter Bunny will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hamlin Bank parking lot in Kane.

“All in the Family” will be providing entertainment.

Vehicles with children can drive past the Easter Bunny, but cannot stop. No photos with the Easter Bunny are permitted.

The Easter Bunny and masked helped will provide sanitary treats. “Social distancing” rules will prevail.

Children may give notes and pictures to the Easter Bunny for later display at the Kane Area Community Center.