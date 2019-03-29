Driver is charged with homicide in Rt. 219 fatal crash

A driver involved in a fatal traffic accident last September on Route 219 in Hamlin Township has been charged with “homicide by vehicle.”

Marc W. Nuzzo, 42, faces 17 other charges in the crash that killed the second driver — Stanley “Gus” Austin, 53, of Bradford.

According to the criminal complaint filed Thursday in Kane District Court, Nuzzo’s address is listed as 16 Spruce, Kane. However, several sources said they believe Nuzzo no longer resides at that address.

No date is listed for Nuzzo’s arraignment before Kane District Court Judge Dave Engman, according to public court records.

State Police Trooper Quinton O’Rourke filed the charges after a lengthy investigation. O’Rourke now is based at the State Police base in Punxsutawney, according to court information.

According to court records, Nuzzo was traveling south on Route 219 when he attempted to pass a tractor-trailer truck.

Nuzzo’s vehicle — a green 2017 Jeep Compass SUV — “crossed the double yellow lines,” entered the northbound lane and struck the northbound 2013 Ford Escape driven by Austin, court records show.

The Austin vehicle caught fire.

The accident took place about 8:37 p.m. Sept. 5 on Route 219 near Mead Run Road north of Lantz Corners.

Austin died Sept. 20 in a Buffalo hospital, according to information provided by McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer.

Court documents show that two of five passengers in the Austin vehicle sustained serious injuries. Four medical helicopters responded.

The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialists (CARS) investigated the accident.

According to court records, CARS determined that the Nuzzo vehicle “crossed the double yellow line, accelerated and caused the collision.”