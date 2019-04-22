Easter egg hunt fun in Kane!
Ted Lutz
Monday, April 22, 2019
KANE, PA
During a brief break in the rain, parents and young children race to collect treats Saturday morning at the annual Easter Egg Hunt in Kane. A siren on the Kane Volunteer Fire Department “tower truck” sounded to initiate the hunt precisely at 9 a.m. This group of young children hunted for treats at the playground of the former Chestnut Street Elementary School. Children in first through fifth grade hunted for treats in Evergreen Park.
