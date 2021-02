In a very streaky game that had multiple Wolve’s comebacks, the Crusaders managed to pull away late and win 46-36. The Crusaders were led by Mark Kraus who had a team high 12 points. Mason McAlister added 10 and Charlie Breindel and Luke Jansen both chipped in 9. The Wolves were led by Carson Whiteman, who had a game high 18 points. Zuke Smith also added 8 for the Wolves.