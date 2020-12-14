Eight Wolves named to District 9 All-Star Team

The Kane Wolves are well represented on the District 9 Big School North All-Star team. Eight players were selected by the coaches of the four teams that competed in the IU9 Bubble.

Senior Reese Novosel was named the Big School North Defensive Lineman of the Year and was selected as an all-star lineman on both sides of the ball. Senior Josh Buhl was selected as a running back and linebacker. His twin brother Ryan was named as a punter and also excelled in the Wolves secondary. Senior Bobby Rumcik was selected at tight end and was a force defensively as well. Senior Zuke Smith was selected as an all-star cornerback and was the Wolves quarterback. Junior Harley Morris was picked as one of the team’s two safeties. He was also a standout multi-purpose back during the 2-4, season. Junior Jake Costanzo’s gritty play earned him a spot on the defensive line. He also starred on the Wolves offensive line. Despite missing the final two games due to injury sophomore Addison Plants was rewarded with an all-star spot at fullback. He also played linebacker.