Elementary school kicks off Read Across America

The Kane Elementary School launched its week-long Read Across America program Monday— the birthday of the children’s book author known as “Dr. Seuss.”

Students marked the start of the event Monday with “Hat Day” by wearing all types of hats.

Students and staff will take part in other special days this week to encourage reading.

Today is “Crazy Sock Day.”

Other special Kane Elementary School activities this week during Read Across America include:

Wednesday— “Wacky Clothes Day.”

Thursday— “PJ Day.”

Friday— “Red and Blue Day.”