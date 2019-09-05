Enforcement of borough codes irks some Kane residents

The borough of Kane for years has had a long list of local laws on the books.

But for years the enforcement of these ordinances has been sporadic at best.

Times are changing.

The borough now has two part-time code compliance officers— Carl Swanson and Doug Karlene— who look for code violations and issue notices to the offenders.

While the purpose of code enforcement is to protect the health, welfare and safety of the inhabitants and to maintain property values, not all Kane residents appear to be on board.

The difference in opinion surfaced again Wednesday at a 63-minute Kane Borough Council workshop at the borough building on Bayard Street.