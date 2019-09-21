Events at Kinzua Bridge State Park Festival
Noon - Opening Ceremonies
Noon – Main Stage – Provided by “Myers Trucking”
Sound by S&B -
WELCOME TO ALL – Opening Ceremonies
JENNY LYNN CROWLEY of Mt. Jewett sings her accupetlo arrangement of the NATIONAL ANTHEM
Followed by – Dignitaries Speaking on Kinzua Bridge State Park Status
Mitch Stickle - Park Manager
Mayor Annie Wolfe – Mayor of Mt. Jewett
Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors Chairman, Jim Trussell
Kinzua Bridge Foundation, Inc. – Executive Board
Mary Ann Burggraf- Executive Director/President
Debbie Lunden – Secretary/Vice President
Debbie Kilmer – Treasurer
1 p.m. – GRACE NOTES – Local Recording Artists
2 p.m. – Brianna & Friends
3 p.m. – Jerry Melvin Cole
4 p.m. – 5th Big Foot/Sasquatch Calling Contest
With the John Stony Band & “Big Foots A Com’n”
SUNDAY
Community gathering of local churches at the Kinzua Bridge State Park,
Mt. Jewett and surrounding areas.
Invitations to participate: Mt. Jewett United Methodist Church, Hazel Hurst United Methodist Church, Kushequa Union Church, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Seventh Day Adventist Church,
Mt. Jewett Assembly of God.
10: 30 a.m. – Daniel Nordin playing keyboard church music.
10:45 a.m. - Welcome & Announcements – Kinzua Bridge Foundation, Inc.
11a.m. /Noon - Non-Denominational Service
Speakers & Gospel Music
Introduction to Pastor Cindy Duffee – United Methodist Churches
11 a.m.- Call to Worship – Pastor Cindy Duffee
-Opening Hymn: How Great Thou Art
nSong Sheet - Printed by United Methodist Church
Scripture Readings – Individuals
nUnited Methodist Choir – Diane Bernhard
-Pastor Duffee’s Message
-Chuck Paar – Song & Praise –
-Introduction to Pastor Andrew Christiansen, Seventh Day Adventist Church
Pastor Christiansen’s Message
-The Old Rugged Cross: All singing.
-Introduction to Pastor Cam Mealy, Assembly of God Church
-Music by the Mealy’s
-Pastor Mealy’s Message
-Closing Hymn: Amazing Grace. All sing
The following times are subject to change:
n Represents Music
nSPEAKER
1 p.m. – Hamlin Station
2 p.m. – ZEM ZEM CAES
3 p.m. to Close – Entertainment, Drawings & Prizes
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Free admission 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Free parking. Free trolley rides from parking areas to festival site.
Pennsylvania WOODMOBILE
Hamlin Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Famous Chicken Barbecue
Pony & Horse Rides
Birds of Prey Live
DCNR EXHIBITS
100 Vendors
Festival Foods
PRIZES Every Half Hour!
Continuous Music
Events & Times are Subject to Change!
Category: