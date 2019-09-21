Events at Kinzua Bridge State Park Festival

Saturday, September 21, 2019
KANE, PA

Noon - Opening Ceremonies 
Noon –  Main Stage – Provided by “Myers Trucking”
Sound by S&B -
WELCOME TO ALL –  Opening Ceremonies 
JENNY LYNN CROWLEY of Mt. Jewett sings her accupetlo arrangement of the NATIONAL ANTHEM 
Followed by – Dignitaries Speaking on Kinzua Bridge State Park Status  
Mitch Stickle - Park Manager
Mayor Annie Wolfe – Mayor of Mt. Jewett
Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors Chairman, Jim Trussell 
Kinzua Bridge Foundation, Inc. – Executive Board
Mary Ann Burggraf- Executive Director/President
Debbie Lunden – Secretary/Vice President 
Debbie Kilmer – Treasurer
1 p.m. – GRACE NOTES – Local Recording Artists
2 p.m. – Brianna & Friends
3 p.m. – Jerry Melvin Cole 
4 p.m. – 5th Big Foot/Sasquatch Calling Contest 
With the John Stony Band & “Big Foots  A Com’n”
SUNDAY
Community gathering of local churches at the Kinzua Bridge State Park, 
Mt. Jewett and surrounding areas. 
Invitations to participate:  Mt. Jewett United Methodist Church, Hazel Hurst United Methodist  Church, Kushequa  Union  Church,  St. Joseph’s  Catholic Church, St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Seventh Day Adventist Church,
Mt. Jewett Assembly of God. 
10: 30 a.m. – Daniel Nordin playing keyboard church music. 
10:45 a.m. - Welcome & Announcements – Kinzua Bridge Foundation, Inc. 
11a.m. /Noon - Non-Denominational Service 
Speakers & Gospel Music 
Introduction to Pastor Cindy Duffee – United Methodist Churches
11 a.m.- Call to Worship – Pastor Cindy Duffee
-Opening Hymn: How Great Thou Art 
nSong Sheet -  Printed by United Methodist Church
Scripture Readings – Individuals 
nUnited Methodist Choir – Diane Bernhard
-Pastor Duffee’s Message 
-Chuck Paar – Song & Praise – 
-Introduction to Pastor Andrew Christiansen,  Seventh Day Adventist Church
Pastor Christiansen’s Message 
-The Old Rugged Cross:  All singing.
-Introduction to Pastor Cam Mealy,  Assembly of God Church 
-Music by the Mealy’s 
-Pastor Mealy’s Message 
-Closing Hymn: Amazing Grace. All sing
The following times are subject to change: 
n Represents Music
nSPEAKER
1 p.m. – Hamlin Station 
2 p.m. – ZEM ZEM CAES
3 p.m. to Close – Entertainment, Drawings & Prizes
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Free admission 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Free parking. Free trolley rides from parking areas to festival site.
Pennsylvania WOODMOBILE
Hamlin Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Famous Chicken Barbecue
Pony & Horse Rides 
Birds of Prey Live 
DCNR EXHIBITS
100 Vendors 
Festival Foods 
PRIZES Every Half Hour! 
Continuous Music 
Events & Times are Subject to Change!

