Events at Kinzua Bridge State Park Festival

Noon - Opening Ceremonies

Noon – Main Stage – Provided by “Myers Trucking”

Sound by S&B -

WELCOME TO ALL – Opening Ceremonies

JENNY LYNN CROWLEY of Mt. Jewett sings her accupetlo arrangement of the NATIONAL ANTHEM

Followed by – Dignitaries Speaking on Kinzua Bridge State Park Status

Mitch Stickle - Park Manager

Mayor Annie Wolfe – Mayor of Mt. Jewett

Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors Chairman, Jim Trussell

Kinzua Bridge Foundation, Inc. – Executive Board

Mary Ann Burggraf- Executive Director/President

Debbie Lunden – Secretary/Vice President

Debbie Kilmer – Treasurer

1 p.m. – GRACE NOTES – Local Recording Artists

2 p.m. – Brianna & Friends

3 p.m. – Jerry Melvin Cole

4 p.m. – 5th Big Foot/Sasquatch Calling Contest

With the John Stony Band & “Big Foots A Com’n”

SUNDAY

Community gathering of local churches at the Kinzua Bridge State Park,

Mt. Jewett and surrounding areas.

Invitations to participate: Mt. Jewett United Methodist Church, Hazel Hurst United Methodist Church, Kushequa Union Church, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Seventh Day Adventist Church,

Mt. Jewett Assembly of God.

10: 30 a.m. – Daniel Nordin playing keyboard church music.

10:45 a.m. - Welcome & Announcements – Kinzua Bridge Foundation, Inc.

11a.m. /Noon - Non-Denominational Service

Speakers & Gospel Music

Introduction to Pastor Cindy Duffee – United Methodist Churches

11 a.m.- Call to Worship – Pastor Cindy Duffee

-Opening Hymn: How Great Thou Art

nSong Sheet - Printed by United Methodist Church

Scripture Readings – Individuals

nUnited Methodist Choir – Diane Bernhard

-Pastor Duffee’s Message

-Chuck Paar – Song & Praise –

-Introduction to Pastor Andrew Christiansen, Seventh Day Adventist Church

Pastor Christiansen’s Message

-The Old Rugged Cross: All singing.

-Introduction to Pastor Cam Mealy, Assembly of God Church

-Music by the Mealy’s

-Pastor Mealy’s Message

-Closing Hymn: Amazing Grace. All sing

The following times are subject to change:

n Represents Music

nSPEAKER

1 p.m. – Hamlin Station

2 p.m. – ZEM ZEM CAES

3 p.m. to Close – Entertainment, Drawings & Prizes

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Free admission 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free parking. Free trolley rides from parking areas to festival site.

Pennsylvania WOODMOBILE

Hamlin Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Famous Chicken Barbecue

Pony & Horse Rides

Birds of Prey Live

DCNR EXHIBITS

100 Vendors

Festival Foods

PRIZES Every Half Hour!

Continuous Music

Events & Times are Subject to Change!