Events for the Week
Sunday, February 25, 2018
KANE, PA
Monday, Feb. 26
Preliminary hearings, 1 p.m., Kane District Court.
Tuesday, Feb. 27
McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., courthouse, Smethport.
Kindergarten "Here We Come" program, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., multi-purpose room, Kane Elementary School.
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Lenten Supper, 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Greeves Street, Kane.
Friday, March 2
Church Women United of Kane, soup and sandwich luncheon, noon, Presbyterian Church, 103 Greeves St.
