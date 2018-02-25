Events for the Week

Monday, Feb. 26

Preliminary hearings, 1 p.m., Kane District Court.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., courthouse, Smethport.

Kindergarten "Here We Come" program, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., multi-purpose room, Kane Elementary School.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Lenten Supper, 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Greeves Street, Kane.

Friday, March 2

Church Women United of Kane, soup and sandwich luncheon, noon, Presbyterian Church, 103 Greeves St.