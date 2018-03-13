Events for the Week
Tuesday, March 13
McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.
Mt. Jewett Regional Sewer Authority, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.
Wednesday, March 14
Bradford Regional Airport Authority, 11 a.m., airport conference room, Route 59, Lafayette Township.
Kane Borough Council, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.
Highland Township Board of Supervisors, township building, James City.
Thursday, March 15
Kane Garden Club, 1 p.m., First Baptist Church.
Blighted Properties Committee, 1:30 p.m., McKean County Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Smethport.
Kindergarten registration, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., multi-purpose room, Kane Elementary School.
Kane Parks Commission, public meeting on parks management plan, 7 p.m., Kane Fire Hall, Poplar Street.
Friday, March 16
Blood Drive, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kane Area High School.
Saturday, March 17
Easter Bunny Pancake Party, 9 a.m. to noon, Kane Area Community Center, 46 Fraley St.
Dinner party to benefit Mt. Jewett Swedish Festival, 6 p.m., Mt. Jewett Veterans Memorial Club.
