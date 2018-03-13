Events for the Week

Tuesday, March 13

McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.

Mt. Jewett Regional Sewer Authority, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.

Wednesday, March 14

Bradford Regional Airport Authority, 11 a.m., airport conference room, Route 59, Lafayette Township.

Kane Borough Council, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Highland Township Board of Supervisors, township building, James City.

Thursday, March 15

Kane Garden Club, 1 p.m., First Baptist Church.

Blighted Properties Committee, 1:30 p.m., McKean County Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Smethport.

Kindergarten registration, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., multi-purpose room, Kane Elementary School.

Kane Parks Commission, public meeting on parks management plan, 7 p.m., Kane Fire Hall, Poplar Street.

Friday, March 16

Blood Drive, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kane Area High School.

Saturday, March 17

Easter Bunny Pancake Party, 9 a.m. to noon, Kane Area Community Center, 46 Fraley St.

Dinner party to benefit Mt. Jewett Swedish Festival, 6 p.m., Mt. Jewett Veterans Memorial Club.