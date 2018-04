Monday, April 23

VFW representative to meet with veterans at state Rep. Martin Causer office in Kane, 1:30-3 p.m., 55 Fraley St.

Tuesday, April 24

McKean Conservation District "Growing Tree" program, 1 p.m., Kane Elementary School.

Thursday, April 26

Kane Chamber of Commerce Women's Luncheon, noon, Szymanski's Restaurant, Fraley Street.

Mt. Jewett 2 Kinzua Bridge Trail Club, 7 p.m., Mt. Jewett Memorial Public Library.