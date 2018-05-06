Events for the Week

Monday, May 7

Mt. Jewett Borough Council, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.

Tuesday, May 8

McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.

McKean County Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., 911 Center, Smethport.

Mt. Jewett Regional Sewer Authority, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.

Wednesday, May 9

Bradford Regional Airport Authority, 11 a.m., conference room, airport, Route 59, Mt. Alton.

Kane Borough Council, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Thursday, May 10

High School Environthon, 9 a.m., Crosby Sportsmen's Club, East Smethport.

Kane School Board, 7 p.m., middle school auditorium.

Friday, May 11

KARE For Kane Day for community cleanup, register at Kane Community Center.