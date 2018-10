Events of the Week

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Halloween Parade, 5 p.m., Main Street, Mt. Jewett.

Halloween Party, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Mt. Jewett Fire Hall.

Trick-or-Treat, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Mt. Jewett.

Halloween Party, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ludlow Fire Hall.

Trick-or-Treat, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Ludlow and Hamilton Township.

Trick-or-Treat, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., James City and Highland Township.

Trick-or-Treat, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Hamlin Township.

Trunk-or-Treat, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Hamlin Township Fire Hall, Hazel Hurst.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Kane School Board workshop, 6:30 p.m., administration building.

Friday, Nov. 2

Kane Church Women United breakfast, 9:30 a.m., St. Callistus Catholic Church, Kane.

Sunday, Nov. 4

Turn clocks back one hour as Daylight Saving Time ends, 2 a.m.