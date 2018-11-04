EVENTS OF THE WEEK

Monday, Nov. 5

Parent-Teacher Organization, PTO, Book Fair this week, elementary school/middle school library.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

General Election, polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kane Area Development Center Election Day Soup Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Kane Community Center.

Kane Borough Sewer Authority special meeting,

4 p.m., borough building.

Wetmore Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Spring Street, East Kane.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Kane Borough Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Thursday, Nov. 8

Kane School Board, 7 p.m., middle school auditorium.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Kane Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW, Veterans Day Dinner, VFW, Wetmore Avenue.

Sunday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day program, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church.

VFW World War I program, 10:45 a.m., World War I Way (Birch Street), Kane.