EVENTS OF THE WEEK

Events for the week

Monday, Dec. 3

Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Kane.

Mt. Jewett Borough Council, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

Santa visit with children, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., amphitheater, O.G. Crawford Park, Fraley Street, Kane. Sponsored by Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise.

McKean County Board of Commissioners special meeting, 6 p.m., 911 Center, Route 6, Smethport.

Wetmore Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Spring Street, East Kane.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

SMP Ladies Night Out, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., SMP pharmacy, Kane.

Kane Borough Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Kane School Board reorganization meeting, 6:30 p.m., middle school auditorium.

Kane School Board, regular meeting, 7 p.m., middle school auditorium.

Saturday, Dec. 8

Kane Historical Preservation Society Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Kane Memorial Chapel, East Chestnut Street.

Sunday, Dec. 9

Santa Fly-In, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bradford Regional Airport, Route 59, Lafayette Township.