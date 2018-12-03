EVENTS OF THE WEEK
Events for the week
Monday, Dec. 3
Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Kane.
Mt. Jewett Borough Council, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 4
Santa visit with children, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., amphitheater, O.G. Crawford Park, Fraley Street, Kane. Sponsored by Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise.
McKean County Board of Commissioners special meeting, 6 p.m., 911 Center, Route 6, Smethport.
Wetmore Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Spring Street, East Kane.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
SMP Ladies Night Out, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., SMP pharmacy, Kane.
Kane Borough Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.
Thursday, Dec. 6
Kane School Board reorganization meeting, 6:30 p.m., middle school auditorium.
Kane School Board, regular meeting, 7 p.m., middle school auditorium.
Saturday, Dec. 8
Kane Historical Preservation Society Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Kane Memorial Chapel, East Chestnut Street.
Sunday, Dec. 9
Santa Fly-In, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bradford Regional Airport, Route 59, Lafayette Township.
