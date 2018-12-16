EVENTS OF THE WEEK

Monday, Dec. 17

Mt. Jewett Borough Council (rescheduled meeting), 4 p.m., borough building, Center Street.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Kane High School Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., high school auditorium.

Thursday, Dec. 20

Kane Parks Commission, 7 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Friday, Dec. 21

Hamilton Township Board of Supervisors, special meeting to adopt budget, 9 a.m., township building, Ludlow.

Classroom Christmas parties, Kane Elementary School.