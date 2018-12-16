EVENTS OF THE WEEK
Sunday, December 16, 2018
Monday, Dec. 17
Mt. Jewett Borough Council (rescheduled meeting), 4 p.m., borough building, Center Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Kane High School Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., high school auditorium.
Thursday, Dec. 20
Kane Parks Commission, 7 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.
Friday, Dec. 21
Hamilton Township Board of Supervisors, special meeting to adopt budget, 9 a.m., township building, Ludlow.
Classroom Christmas parties, Kane Elementary School.
Category: