Tuesday, Jan. 15

Kane Borough Sewer Authority, 4 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Thursday, Jan. 17

Kane Parks Commission, 7 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Friday, Jan. 18

Free concert by violinist Cody Hiller and Joan Eighmey, 7 p.m., Thomas Kane Memorial Chapel, East Chestnut Street. Sponsored by Kane Historic Preservation Society.