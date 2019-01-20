Events for the week

Monday, Jan. 21

Teacher's In-Service Day, no classes in Kane Area School District.

"Active Shooter Drill" by law enforcement agencies, Kane schools, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Public not permitted on school grounds).

Tuesday, Jan. 22

McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.

Community Blood Bank Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m., Kane Area Community Center.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) training, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Getaway Conference Center, Lantz Corners.

Joint meeting on proposed sale of Kane sewage system, 6 p.m., Kane Fire Hall. Public welcome.

Thursday, Jan.. 24

Kane Area Chamber of Commerce "Business After Hours," 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., "G House Townhomes," 214-216 W. Chestnut St., Kane.

Mt. Jewett 2 Kinzua Bridge Trail Club, 7 p.m., Mt. Jewett Memorial Public Library, East Main Street.

Friday, Jan. 25

General Thomas L. Kane Birthday Party, 6 p.m., Kane Memorial Chapel, East Chestnut Street. Sponsored by Kane Historic Preservation Society. Limited number of dinner tickets on sale at SMP pharmacy and Kane Lumber and Fuel.