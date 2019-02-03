EVENTS OF THE WEEK

Monday, Feb. 4

Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., lower level of First United Methodist Church, Greeves Street, Kane.

Mt. Jewett Borough Council, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Wetmore Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Spring Street, East Kane.

Highland Township Water and Sewer Authority, 7 p.m., township building, James City.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Deadline for nominations for Kane Citizen-of-the-Year, Chamber of Commerce office, 54 Fraley St., Uptown Kane.

Kane Borough Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street. Workshop will feature lengthy training for council on National Incident Management System (NIMS).

Thursday, Feb. 7

Kane School Board workshop, 6:30 p.m., conference room, administration building, West Hemlock Avenue.