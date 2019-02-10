EVENTS OF THE WEEK
Monday, Feb. 11
Hamilton Township Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., township building, Ludlow.
Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Hazel Hurst.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Mt. Jewett Regional Sewer Authority, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Bradford Regional Airport Authority, 11 a.m., airport, Route 59, Mt. Alton.
Tax/Rent Rebate Clinic, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Kane Senior Center, Fraley Street, Uptown Kane.
Kane Borough Council, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.
Highland Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, James City.
Thursday, Feb. 14
McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.
Kane School Board, 7 p.m., Kane Middle School auditorium.
